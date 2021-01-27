Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.17. 82,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 130,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a market cap of C$188.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16.

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

