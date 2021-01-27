Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $43.50. Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 3,313 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The firm has a market cap of £27.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.28.

About Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

