GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop stock opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.