GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

