Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $117.77. 14,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,172. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.71.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.