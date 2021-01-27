Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 781,857 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

