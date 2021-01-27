Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 651,048 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

