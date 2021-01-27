Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

VUG traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,797. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

