Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

