Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 168,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

