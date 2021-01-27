Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. 4,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

