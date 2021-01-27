GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.24. GasLog posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 178,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,133. The firm has a market cap of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.