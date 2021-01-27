Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

