GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $91.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDS traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. 1,273,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,285. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -198.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. GDS has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $115.64.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $26,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

