Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of GEGYY remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genel Energy (GEGYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.