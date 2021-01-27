Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.29

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.29 and traded as high as $155.00. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at $151.60, with a volume of 192,523 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.29. The company has a market capitalization of £410.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

