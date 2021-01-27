Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $287.09

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.09 and last traded at $284.42, with a volume of 9250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.61.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

