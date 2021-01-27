General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

