General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 3,891,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,318,031. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

