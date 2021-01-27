General Electric’s (GE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.