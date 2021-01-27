General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 38,216,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,221,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

