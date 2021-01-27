Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.45. Genfit shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $195.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.