Genfit SA (GNFT.PA) (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Genfit SA (GNFT.PA) (EPA:GNFT) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.11 ($4.84) and last traded at €4.17 ($4.90). 662,432 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.38 ($5.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.13.

Genfit SA (GNFT.PA) Company Profile (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

