Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 8.2%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. 2,230,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,347,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genprex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.