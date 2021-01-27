George Frederick Fink Buys 7,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,620.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,201,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,177,040.59.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

TSE BNE opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.28.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

