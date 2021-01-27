Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Geron reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Geron stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 144,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Geron by 1,483.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 281.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.