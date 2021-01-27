Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.94 ($109.34).

GXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

GXI opened at €89.55 ($105.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.73. Gerresheimer AG has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

