Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.97

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 4136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.83.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

