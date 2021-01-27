Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 48,198,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,055,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

GEVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

