Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

GVDNY opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

