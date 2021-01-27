Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.