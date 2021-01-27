GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

