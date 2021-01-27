Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L)’s (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.10. The company has a market capitalization of £62.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. Global Ports Holding Plc has a one year low of GBX 48.55 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

