GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,333.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 57% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $29,333.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,151.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.24 or 0.04096796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00406178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01248061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00541945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00414648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00262320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00022732 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

