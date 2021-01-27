Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 82,027,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 68,251,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

