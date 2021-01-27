Glorywin Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GWIN) Stock Price Down 67.4%

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWIN)’s stock price dropped 67.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Glorywin Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWIN)

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of wood pellets in Malaysia. The company is based in Macau.

