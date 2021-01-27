GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Down 7.8%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.33. 611,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 325,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get GMS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 72.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in GMS by 139.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.