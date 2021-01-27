GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.17. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GDDY traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. 1,431,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $91.81.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.