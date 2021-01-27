Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 952,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,593. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $236.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

