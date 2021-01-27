Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.71.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

