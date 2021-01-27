Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $57,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. 4,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.