Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.