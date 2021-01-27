GoldMint Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $290,310.12 and approximately $152.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00870463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.20 or 0.04356696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017975 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

