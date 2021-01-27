Golem (GLM) Hits Market Cap of $108.27 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $108.27 million and $1.79 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.