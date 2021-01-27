GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.80

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 198552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

