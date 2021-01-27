Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Graco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other Graco news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

