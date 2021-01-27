Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,205. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Graco by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

