Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Announces GBX 12.50 Dividend

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) stock opened at GBX 845.50 ($11.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. Grafton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 914.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 773.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

