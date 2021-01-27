Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 107,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 245,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

