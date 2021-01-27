Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GYC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) alerts:

Shares of GYC stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €20.44 ($24.05). The company had a trading volume of 343,733 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.55 and a 200-day moving average of €20.66. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.